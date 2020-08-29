Donald Trump just doesn’t care

To the Editor:

Donald Trump screwed over his contractors and workers when he was running casinos.

And now he’s screwing Ohio workers just because his feelings got hurt.

Trump’s tweet about Goodyear, calling for a boycott of a company that has been in business for more than 100 years and employs thousands of workers here in Ohio, is an attack on workers.

Maybe you’re thinking, well, I’m glad it was Goodyear and not Clopay or Con Agra.

That’s the problem though. The next time it could be one of our Miami County employers. It could be Proctor & Gamble, it could be Jeep, it could be Cooper Tire, it could be Sherwin Williams. Somewhere somebody could make up a story on the internet about one of these companies, and Trump would see somebody tweet about it and boom — a company is struggling and workers are laid off because of a boycott incited by the president of the United States.

The point is this: Donald Trump doesn’t care. He said it really didn’t matter when General Motors closed its plant in Lordstown, and thousands of jobs were lost. He said it didn’t matter if Goodyear workers lost their jobs because they would be able to find new jobs.

Trump only cares about himself. More than 1.5 million Ohioans have filed for unemployment since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and Trump keeps tweeting away and screwing over working people.

— Russ Wheeler, Chairman

Miami County Democratic Party