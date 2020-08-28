Troy boys soccer routs West Carrollton: Thursday sports roundup

WEST CARROLLTON — Jon Hipolito and Gavin Marshall followed up their season-opening hat tricks with another big night.

After combining for seven goals in the Troy boys soccer team’s season opener on Tuesday, the duo combined for eight more Thursday at West Carrollton as the Trojans (2-0) cruised to a 12-0 victory over the Pirates.

Hipolito had four goals and two assists and Marshall had four goals to lead the way. Sam Kazmaier and Lucas Buschur each had a goal and an assist, Jaden Williams and Robert Cox each scored a goal and Caleb Steggeman had an assist in the win.

Troy travels to Xenia Tuesday.

Tippecanoe 2,

Xenia 0

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe was put to the test Thursday against visiting Xenia, but in the end the Red Devils were able to put away a 2-0 victory.

Blake Heeley and Charlie Spencer each scored a goal — both on assists from Jackson Kleather — while Clay Vaughn recorded the shutout in goal.

Tippecanoe (2-0) travels to Piqua Tuesday.

Milton-Union 8,

Madison 1

MIDDLETOWN — Landon Bechtel had a hat trick and Mason Grudich had two goals, leading Milton-Union to an 8-1 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division victory at Madison.

Carson Brown had a goal and two assists, Luke Daum and Devin Lambert each had a goal, Grudich added two assists and Bechtel and Shane Ullery each had one for the Bulldogs (2-0, 1-0 SWBL Buckeye), who host Carlisle Tuesday.

Troy Christian 9,

EC 0

TROY — Alex Free had two goals and three assists as plenty of Eagles got involved in Troy Christian’s 9-0 Metro Buckeye Conference win over Emmanuel Christian.

Josh Brubaker had a goal and three assists, while Chase Dohme, Sam Mathews, Parker Penrod, Frank Rupnik and Chas Schemmel each had a goal and Ty Davis, Evan Murphy and Garrison Spatz each had an assist. Tanner Conklin made three saves to post the shutout.

Troy Christian (2-0) travels to Alter Saturday.

Bethel 3,

S. Shawnee 2

BRANDT — Bethel’s Jaiden Hogge scored on an assist from Jace Houck with 4:17 remaining in Thursday night’s game, giving the Bees (2-0-1) a 3-2 victory over Springfield Shawnee.

Casey Keesee added a goal and an assist, Kyle Brueckman scored a goal and Nolan Flomerfelt had an assist.

Sidney 5,

Piqua 2

SIDNEY — Dezmond Warner scored a pair of goals for Piqua Thursday, but the Indians couldn’t slow down Sidney in a 5-2 loss.

Nathan Buecker added an assist for the Indians (0-2), who host Tippecanoe Tuesday.

Other scores: Botkins 5, Lehman 0.

• Girls Soccer

Lehman 7,

Newton 2

PLEASANT HILL — Lehman freshman Eva Dexter had a hat trick Thursday, leading the Cavaliers to a 7-2 victory at Newton.

Lindsey Magoteaux had two goals and Ella Black and Tori Lachey each added one for the Cavs (3-0).

Maya Diceanu had a goal and an assist and Jaden Stein had a goal for Newton (0-1), which travels to Preble Shawnee Saturday.

Madison 4,

Milton-Union 3

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union dropped a Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division matchup Thursday, falling to Madison 4-3.

Morgan Grudich scored a pair of goals, Kami Schatz had a goal and Delaney Hayed and Rachel Jacobs each had an assist.

Milton-Union (0-2) travels to Carlisle Tuesday.

Other scores: Tippecanoe (2-0) 5, Xenia 0. Bethel (2-1) 2, Springfield Shawnee 0.

• Volleyball

Tippecanoe 3,

Piqua 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team swept Piqua Thursday, winning 25-4, 25-9, 25-10 to improve to 3-0.

Ashley Aselage had 10 kills and a block and Rachel Wildermuth had nine kills, five blocks, 17 assists and three aces to lead the Red Devils, Corinn Siefring added seven kills, 12 digs and a block, Kaitlyn Husic had three kills, Hannah Wildermuth had 10 assists, Alayna Titley had 15 digs, Alex Voisard had eight digs Morgan Haas had an ace and Scotti Hoskins had two assists.

Both teams are on the road Monday, with Tippecanoe traveling to West Carrollton and Piqua (0-3) playing at Xenia.

Covington 3,

Newton 0

PLEASANT HILL — Covington (2-1, 1-0 Cross County Conference) opened league play with a hard-fought sweep Thursday at Newton, winning 26-24, 25-18, 25-21.

Nigella Reck had 12 kills, two aces, 10 digs and a block and Lauren York had 10 kills to lead the Buccaneers, Carlie Besecker added six kills, an ace, two blocks and 11 digs, Emmaline Kiser had four kills, three aces, six digs and three blocks, Ellery Reck had 35 assists, three kills, two aces and 15 digs, Alyssa Kimmel had five digs and two aces and Hillary Hoying had five digs.

Covington travels to Anna Monday before facing CCC rival Miami East Tuesday.

Graham 3,

Miami East 2

ST. PARIS — Miami East fell to 0-2 on the season, losing in five sets to Graham Thursday, 26-24, 22-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-7.

Megan Gilliland had 24 kills, 15 digs and three aces, Sierra Kinnison had 18 kills, 12 digs and a block, Ava Jacomet had four kills and 12 digs, Ava Prince had four kills, 34 assists, eight digs and an ace, Megan McDowell had two kills and a dig, Emma Bowman had two aces and 10 digs, Lauren Wright had 11 digs and Cara Budd had one dig.

Miami East hosts Alter Saturday.

Other scores: Milton-Union (1-1) 3, Madison 0. Urbana 3, Bethel 0. Dayton Christian 3, Troy Christian (1-2) 0.

• Tennis

Troy 4,

Sidney 1

SIDNEY — The Troy tennis team improved to 5-1 on the season Thursday, defeating Sidney 4-1.

At second singles, Josie Romick won 6-1, 6-7 (5), 1-0 (5). At third singles, Elizabeth Niemi won 6-2, 6-2. At first doubles, Esha Patel and Cady Rhea won 6-0, 6-0. At second doubles, Madailein Logan and Taima Rajab won 6-0, 6-1.

At first singles, Danielle Robbins lost 6-0, 6-0.

Troy hosts Tippecanoe Monday.

Piqua 4,

Stebbins 1

PIQUA — Piqua won its third straight Thursday, defeating Stebbins 4-1.

At first singles, Arabelle Partee won 6-4, 6-4. At second singles, Izzy King won 6-3, 6-1. At third singles, Madelynn Fisher won 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (8). At second doubles, Grace and Hannah Pleasant won 6-1, 6-0.

At first doubles, Cassie Arnett and Paige Stumpff lost 6-4, 6-4.

Piqua (4-2) travels to Greenville Monday.

Milton-Union 5,

Dixie 0

NEW LEBANON — Milton-Union (5-1, 3-0 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division) cruised to a 5-0 victory Thursday at Dixie.

At first singles, Shannon Brumbaugh won 6-0, 6-2. At second singles, Taylor Falb won 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Maggie Black won 6-0, 6-1.

At first doubles, Ellie Coate and Amelia Black won 6-2, 6-2. At second doubles, Madison Silveira and Paige Barnes won 6-3, 6-1.

Milton-Union hosts Chaminade Julienne Monday.

• Boys Golf

Troy 167,

Fairborn 220

TROY — Troy’s boys golf team won for the third time in four matches Thursday at Miami Shores, improving to 5-3 with a 167-220 victory over Fairborn.

Owen Evilsizor and Kellen Glover both shot 4-over-par 40s to lead the Trojans, Henry Johnston shot 43, Tag Bender shot 44, Bryce Massingill shot 47 and Ryan Dowling shot 48.

Other scores: Sidney 167, Piqua (1-4) 202. Covington 193, Miami East 197.

• Girls Golf

Xenia 183,

Piqua 207

PIQUA — Piqua’s girls golf team hosted Xenia Thursday at Echo Hills, falling 183-207.

Kenzi Anderson shot 48 to lead the Indians (1-8), Ivy Lee shot a career-best 52, Brooklynne Wright shot 53, Haley Krogman shot 54, Siara Grinstead shot 62 and Marin Funderburg shot 76.

Piqua faces West Carrollton Monday.

Bethel 3rd

At Tri

SPRINGFIELD — Bethel’s girls golf team finished third at a tri-match Thursday at Reid South, shooting 222 to Ben Logan’s 181 and Springfield Shawnee’s 219.

Skylar Johnson shot 51 for the Bees, Kenna Gray shot 54, Kaylee Brookhart shot 56 and Kerigan Calhoun shot 61.

Other scores: Greenville 202, Troy (3-6) 238.