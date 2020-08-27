Hayner concert to features Hayner House Sessions artists

TROY — Hayner House Sessions made its debut in 2019 as a resource to promote regional musicians. Seven professional videos were created in 2019/20 by local videographer Gary Pelini and sound technician Seth Canan. At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will present a live concert featuring three of these musicians with producer Seth Canan as the host. There will also be a live-feed Facebook event for folks that aren’t able to get tickets to the live show in the courtyard.

The three artists that will perform for the live event are Amber Hargett, Scott Houchens and Paul Monnin. Each are folk/rock/pop oriented. Amber Hargett is a dedicated young singer-songwriter who believes in the power of storytelling in her songs. Scott Houchens is a talented keyboard player from the popular group, “The Pullouts”. Paul Monnin is a member of the band Age Nowhere and has a bit of important country influence in his songwriting style. You can see their HHS videos at Facebook.com/HaynerHouseSessions, as well as the rest of the HHS series.

To connect with the live-feed concert and have your own at-home “Couch Concert,” tune in to the Hayner Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 1 a www.facebook.com/haynercenter.

Learn more about the next three Lucky Lemonade concerts and how to register for free tickets at troyhayner.org/music.