ERNEST E. WINTROW

PORT JEFFERSON — Ernest Eugene Wintrow, 88, of Port Jefferson, passed away on August 22, 2020.

He was born December 27, 1931, in Pleasant Hill, Ohio, to Joseph Clyde and Grace (Westfall) Wintrow. He was married for 64 years to his loving wife, Carol (Hoover) Wintrow, who survives.

Also surviving are his children: Pam and Tim Mowery, of Houston, Becky and Lyle Adams, of Lockington, Joe and Mary Ann Wintrow, of Covington, and Dean and Monica Wintrow of Houston. Grandchildren: Nicole and Cory Urbanski, Nick Edmiston, Chris Adams, Brian Adams, Regina and Jesse Manning, Kristen and Ben Parke, Katie and Matt Peoppelman, Kayla and Billy Studebaker, Mackenzie and Brandon Siegel, and Dylan Wintrow. Sisters-in-law; Martha Wintrow, Betty Wintrow, Wilma Hoover, Delores Snider, Jean Hoover, Judy Hoover. Also surviving are 16 great-children.

He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Bonnie and Elmer Hoover, brothers and sister: Leroy and Bertha Wintrow, Nellie Mae and Matthew Stidham, Carl and Evelyn Wintrow, Orville and Mary Ellen Wintrow, Irvin (Jr.) Wintrow, Richard Wintrow, and Don and Vivian Wintrow. Brothers and Sisters-in-law: Gene and Mary Hoover, Charlotte and Bob Caylor, James Hoover, Bill and Carolyn Hoover, Waldo and Mary Ellen Hoover, Thoradell and Bob Valentine, Johnny Hoover, Lee Snider, Juanita and Jim Mueller, Ronnie and Bonnie Hoover, Ted Hoover and Fred Hoover.

After graduation from Newton high School, he spent time in the Navy, and was a farmer for over 32 years, where he was named “Farmer of the Week,” in 1964 and published in the paper. After retiring from farming, he worked as a security guard, and at Hickory Hills. He very much enjoyed collecting toy tractors and loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all his heart.

Funeral Services will be on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 3pm, with Pastor Phil Chilcote, Officiating. There will be a visitation from I pm until time of services. Memorial contributions may be made to Wilson Health Hospice in Sidney Ohio.

Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home, 502 S. Ohio Ave. Sidney Ohio 45365, is honored to be taking care of the Wintrow Family.