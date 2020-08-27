Convicted felon wanted for break-ins

MIAMI COUNTY — Two local law enforcement agencies are looking for a convicted felon who may be linked to thefts in the area.

Michael Cartonia, 36, with no known address, is wanted for multiple thefts and burglaries in Troy and Miami County. He is considered armed and dangerous. Cartonia is homeless and is likely staying in the Troy area. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Aug. 14 by Troy Police, according to Capt. Jeff Kunkleman. He is wanted for second-degree, fourth-degree and fifth-degree felony burglary charges from an incident reported in Troy on Aug. 11. He is also currently on post-release control and was released from prison in April 2020.

Cartonia may possibly be linked to a residential burglary in Troy where a gun was stolen. He also is a person of interest in a Fletcher burglary on Wednesday afternoon, which is currently under investigation by Miami County Sheriff’s Office officials. He also may be involved in a stolen truck from a resident on Dye Mill that was recovered Wednesday evening at Petco in Troy.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious call in the Snyder and Burr Oak-New Hope Road area around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. Several images of the white male subject, who matches the description of Cartonia, was captured on a home security system.

In March 2016, Cartonia was sentenced to serve 56 months in prison for five counts of forgery, one count of receiving stolen property —all fifth-degree felonies and a third-degree felony burglary. Those crimes were committed while Cartonia was on post-release control for two burglary cases out of Wisconsin. In the Wisconsin cases, Cartonia stole a shotgun out of a vehicle and a firearm and 100 rounds of ammunition from a locked cabinet. In 2015 while in Miami County, Cartonia broke into a home in Piqua and a home outside of Troy stealing cash, computers, a tablet, credit cards and used those credit cards to buy $1,000 worth of items. He was arrested by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office using a DNA match found at the scene of one of the burglaries.

If you have any leads or know Cartonia’s whereabouts, call 9-1-1 immediately.