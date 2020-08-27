Commissioners hear COVID trend updates

By Aimee Hancock

Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners heard a county-wide COVID-19 update from Emergency Management Agency Director Joel Smith on Thursday.

According to Smith, Miami County remains in the “orange” category of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, which indicates a Level 2 public emergency of increased exposure and spread. These levels are determined by seven data indicators that identify risk level for each county.

Miami County currently meets two indicators: new cases per capita and non-congregate cases.

According to data published on Ohio.gov Thursday, Miami County’s new cases per capita are 71.04, which is a decrease from last Thursday’s reported new cases per capita of 94.40.

As of Thursday, non-congregate case percentage in Miami County is 100 percent, up from 94.34 percent last week. This is used as an indicator of greater risk of community spread.

According to Thursday’s data, Miami County has dropped one indicator within the past week — the outpatient visits indicator — though the county still remains in the orange.

The outpatient visits indicator is flagged if there is an increasing trend of at least five consecutive days in the number of people going to a health care provider with COVID symptoms who then receive a COVID confirmed or suspected diagnosis over the last three weeks.

For more information regarding this data, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov and click on “Ohio Public Health Advisory System.”

The commissioners also held a public hearing regarding the proposal to change the name of Mulberry Grove-Rakestraw Road No. 32 to Rakestraw Road. Commissioners will hold a vote on this issue at an upcoming meeting.

In other business, commissioners voted to authorize the renewal of Symantec Mail Security for Microsoft Exchange Licenses, and authorized expenses for the Miami County Plaza dedication event.

This event is set for Thursday, Oct. 1. All costs associated with this event are being funded by four sponsors: The Troy Foundation, The Robinson Fund, Troy Hospital-Kettering Network, and Upper Valley Medical Center-Premier Health.