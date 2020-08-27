By Melody VallieuMiami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — The county officially topped 1,000 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

According to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), Miami County recorded 1,004 coronavirus cases on Wednesday and 1,022 as of Thursday.

According to Vicky Knisley-Henry from Miami County Public Health, the staff is not surprised by surpassing 1,000 cases.

“I think we knew the cases would reach this point. We know we have to learn to live with the virus and just navigate all the safety precautions that will help keep the cases manageable,” Knisley-Henry said. “We expect to see more cases, but we are doing everything we can to try to keep the cases down and decrease the spread.”

Knisley-Henry said unfortunately there is no way to truly know if the cases are going up or down in the county.

“There really isn’t any way to know for sure. With that being said, right now the cases seem to be decreasing a bit. But with schools reopening we are trying to prepare for potential rise in cases.”

The county also recorded three more deaths, for a total of 43, as of Thursday, including an 84-year-old female from a nursing home that passed away Monday, Aug. 24. Information is not yet available on the two other deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Miami County has recorded 108 total hospitalizations and 819 of the total cases in the county are people are presumed to be recovered from the virus, according to the ODH.

Premier Health patients who need to schedule polymerase chain reaction testing, which determines if an individual is currently positive for COVID-19, prior to a procedure can do so online at www.premierhealth.com for testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days per week at Upper Valley Medical Center, 3130 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The drive-through location is in the parking lot northeast of the former Dettmer Hospital site.

In Ohio, as of Thursday afternoon, there were 118,828 total cases and 4,076 deaths. The state has had 13,150 hospitalizations and 99,035 people are presumed recovered.

For more information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.