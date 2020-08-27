Area briefs

Beef and noodle dinner set

PIQUA — The Piqua American Legion Post 184 will offer beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, corn and a roll for $8 on Friday, Aug. 28 beginning at 5 p.m.

Call (937) 773-9085 after 4:30 p.m. for carry-out to be ready at 5 p.m.

Activity kit offered

WEST MILTON – Students in kindergarten through fifth grade can get a bag with five weeks of themed activities to complete at home from the Milton-Union Public Library. Students will get to keep everything.

Registration is required by contacting he library at (937) -698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Health series upcoming

TIPP CITY — Andrea Hoover, health coach, will be teaching a virtual three-part health series for Tipp Monroe Community Services called Living Well. The cost for each class is $13 for residents and $15 for non-residents. Participants can sign up for one or all three. For more information on how to access the classes, register and pay, visit tmcomservices.org.

The first class in the series is called the “7 Habits for a Healthy Life,” and will be held from 7-8 Monday, Sept. 21. Hoover will share the seven critical strategies that are key to finally achieving your health and fitness goals. Participants also learn how to easily incorporate simple habits and food choices that will help you live a healthier lifestyle, without adding more time-consuming tasks or unnecessary stress to your life.

The next class is called, “The Truth about Emotional Eating,” and will be held from 7-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12. Hoover will talk about the most common reasons why people turn to food for comfort. Participants will learn what emotional eating is and how to easily identify the most common triggers. Once you identify the cause and make yourself aware, it’s much easier to implement simple strategies to overcome your desire to eat when emotions run high.

The last class in the series is, “Mindset Shifts for Lasting Weight Loss,” held from 7-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2m. Participants will learn the most common reasons people experience weight loss resistance. Class participants will learn how to reframe your thoughts around food so you no longer feel anxious or guilty after eating. The key to creating and sticking with a movement plan that doesn’t feel like another chore, and how to release yourself from the thoughts that the only way to lose weight is to jump on board with the latest trend or fad diet will also be covered.

Visit tmcomservices.org for more information.

Healthy U workshop set

MIAMI VALLEY — Continue to improve and maintain your health while remaining in the comfort and safety of your own home. Sign up for the Healthy U workshop, “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Disease,” taking place from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, Sept. 8 through Oct. 13, via the Zoom online meeting program. This workshop is free for older adults and their caregivers residing in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties, and supported by the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2.

Participants receive workshop materials mailed to their homes prior to their first workshop session: companion textbook, Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions, and a relaxation CD.

Register by Sept. 1 to Karin at knevius@info4seniors.org. A pre-meeting can be scheduled for anyone wanting a tutorial and practice in using the Zoom program.

Healthy U is an evidence-based, interactive, small group workshop proven to improve quality of life and reduce health care expenses by increasing self-confidence and providing new skills to better manage symptoms and feel healthier. Instead of focusing on any one disease, participants explore new ways to address challenges common to anyone with a long-term health concern.

The program focuses on common problems like chronic pain, nutrition, exercise, medication use, emotions, and communicating with doctors and family. Participants develop skills and coping strategies to manage symptoms through setting achievable goals, problem-solving, decision-making, social support, and more.

The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2 helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. We are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby Counties.