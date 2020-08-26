Walk to raise funds, awareness

TROY — Purple Alzheimer’s shirts will be seen all over Miami County on Sept. 12 as participants in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s show their support for Alzheimer’s research, care and support.

Walkers in next month’s Miami County Walk to End Alzheimer’s will also have new tools to enhance the walk experience.

Registration is now open for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. While the Alzheimer’s Association is not gathering a large crowd because of COVID-19 restrictions, participants are encouraged to walk individually or in small groups in their neighborhoods to join the movement. This year’s goal is to raise $63,000.

“We wanted to provide participants multiple ways to support the ongoing needs of families facing Alzheimer’s disease, so we have found a way for people to walk safely or people can just fundraise and make a donation without walking,” said Karen Carter, vice president of Development for the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter.

“This year the choice of how to participate is up to you and we appreciate those who have already signed up to join us on that day,” she said.

The Alzheimer’s Association currently serves Miami County residents needing services through its 24/7 Helpline at (800) 272-3900, free education programs, support groups and care consultations. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s helps to fund those programs so that those services are free.

Last year about 500 people participated at Prouty Plaza in Troy. This year Prouty Plaza will be the site of the view-only Promise Garden at 9:30 a.m. The Promise Garden is filled with multi-colored flowers that represent people’s connection to the disease. The Walk Ceremony, with the traditional Promise Garden Ceremony, will occur at 10 a.m. and will be livestreamed.

People can go to http://act.alz.org/miamicounty to register for the event. Carter encouraged participants to download the Walk to End Alzheimer’s app because the Association will use the app to livestream parts of the Walk program on Sept. 12.

On walk day, participants are encouraged to:

• Log onto Mainstage, the event’s interactive online experience

• Livestream the opening Promise Garden Ceremony

• Walk in your neighborhood

• Track your steps using the app

The Miami County Walk to End Alzheimer’s is one of five walks the Miami Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is having this year. Last year about 4,000 Miami Valley residents participated in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs. Alzheimer’s is a progressive, fatal disease that kills nerve cells and tissues in the brain, affecting an individual’s ability to remember, think and plan. In Ohio, 220,000 live with the disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.