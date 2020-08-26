Tipp, Troy pick up wins: Tuesday volleyball roundup

XENIA — The Tippecanoe volleyball team had an easy time improving to 2-0 Tuesday, defeating Xenia on the road 25-12, 25-14, 25-18.

Rachel Wildermuth had 11 kills, four blocks, 20 assists and three aces to lead the Red Devils, Corinn Siefring added nine kills and 10 digs, Ashley Aselage had five kills, Alexa Mader had two blocks, Hannah Wildermuth had nine assists and two aces, Scotti Hoskins had six assists and Alayna Titley had 11 digs.

Troy 3,

West Carrollton 0

TROY — Troy kept pace with Tippecanoe in the Miami Valley League, sweeping West Carrollton at home to improve to 2-0 on the young season by winning 25-11, 25-16, 25-17.

Macie Taylor had eight kills, seven aces, 11 digs and a block to lead the Trojans, Hallie Westmeyer had five kills and two blocks, Anna Boezi had five kills, two digs and two blocks, Brynn Siler had three kills, an ace and a dig, Ellie Fogarty had 12 assists, two kills, an ace and five digs, Ella Curcio had seven assists, an ace and two digs and Brennah Hutchinson had seven digs and an ace.

Covington 3,

Brookville 1

COVINGTON — The Covington Buccaneers honored seniors Bethany Weldy, Destina Wills, Hillary Hoying, Ellery Reck and Alyssa Kimmel on Senior Night Tuesday, defeating visiting Brookville 20-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-21.

Reck had 41 assists, four kills, nine digs and two aces for the Buccs (1-1), Carlie Besecker had 17 kills, 13 digs and an ace, Nigella Reck had 15 kills, 13 digs and an ace, Lauren York had six kills, Emmaline Kiser had two kills, 11 digs, a block and two aces, Kimmel had two aces and six digs and Hoying had seven digs.

Other scores: Bradford (3-0) 3, Dixie 0. Sidney 3, Piqua (0-2) 2. Northwestern 3, Milton-Union (0-1) 2.