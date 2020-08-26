PIQUA — Ryan J. Knisley, 44, of Piqua, passed away peacefully at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born September 30, 1975 in Columbus to Rick and Rhonda (Sanford) Knisley of Newark.

He married Katie Mikolajewski July 24, 2011 in Leelanau, Michigan and she survives.

Other survivors include three sons, Jude, Gage, Jax all at home; one sister, Robin (Cuyler) Wright of Heath; his maternal grandparents, John & Betty Sanford; his mother-in-law, Jane Mikolajewski; three brothers-in-law, Brian (Heather) Mikolajewski, Kevin Mikolajewski, Jon Mikolajewski all of Piqua; an honorary sister-in-law, Kelly (Tom) Danks of Farmington, New York; three nieces, Leia, Posey, Bexley; and eight nephews, Chase, Ayden, Brady, Peyton, Zion, Parker, Cohen and Paxton.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Olivia; as well as his paternal grandparents.

Ryan was a 1993 graduate of Bloom-Carroll High School, then went on to earn two degrees from Columbus State. He worked as an emergency room nurse for Mt. Carmel Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was very much the outdoorsman and loved hiking, camping, fishing and kayaking.

He was a devoted husband, father and uncle. He will be deeply missed by his loving family.

A celebration of Ryan’s life is currently pending through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

