Wertz Stadium celebrates 100 years

Wertz Stadium on East Ash Street in Piqua is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. The stadium, which opened in 1920 was named for long-time Piqua Central High School teacher and coach, George Wertz (inset). According to files from the Piqua Public Library, George P. “Buck” Wertz (1899-1969) Wertz came to Piqua as a biology teacher and basketball/football coach in September of 1925. His record as a Piqua High School coach from 1925 through 1950 was 165 wins, 63 losses and 21 ties. His 1929 team won the city’s first undisputed MVL championship. He served until 1968 as the Piqua Athletic Director. His outstanding accomplishments and dedication as a teacher and as a coach were recognized when Roosevelt Field was renamed Wertz Field in his honor.