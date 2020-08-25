One released; other remains hospital in electrical accident

TROY — The names of the two Elliot Company linemen who were injured by a “flash over” on Monday have not been released, but according to corporate officials they are on the mend.

The incident occurred in the 400 block of South Clay near Simpson Street in Troy.

Vice President of Safety and Training, Linwood Northern said one of the employees was released from the hospital on Monday. The other employee remains in the hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Northern said an equipment failure resulted in a “ball of fire” causing burns to the employees face and other exposed areas.

Northern said Davis H. Elliot officials and OSHA are investigating the cause of the incident.

The injuries were caused by a “flash over, or arc flash.” An arc flash or flash over is the light and heat produced as part of an arc fault, a type of electrical explosion or discharge that results from a connection through air to ground or another voltage phase in an electrical system.