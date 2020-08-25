PIQUA — Johnny L. Miller, 76, formerly of Piqua, more recently of Holly Hill Florida, passed away at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in Daytona Beach Florida.

He was born November 30, 1943 in Troy to the late John J. and Anna K. (Chronaberry) Miller.

He married Sharon E. Steinke October 11, 2010 in Florida, and she survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Richard (Diana) Miller of Champaign, Illinois, John (Carrie) Miller of LaPorte, Indiana; numerous grandchildren; and two sisters, Carol Lomason and Mary Jo (Don) Barringer.

Mr. Miller was a graduate of Piqua Central High School and served the community as a Firefighter from 1971 to 1983 with the Piqua Fire Dept. He was a United States Navy veteran having served in the Vietnam War. He enjoyed watching football and was an avid NASCAR fan.

A service to honor his life will begin at 2:00 p.m. Friday August 28, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Kazy Hinds officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park where full military honors will be provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Piqua Ambulance Fund, P. O. Box 720, Piqua, OH 45356.

