Two men injured by ‘flash-over’

TROY — Two Elliot Company linemen were injured by a “flash over” in the 400 block of South Clay near Simpson Street in Troy on Monday morning.

One male subject was transported by Troy medics to Miami Valley Hospital for severe burns. The other male subject was transported to Troy Kettering Hospital with burns of a lesser degree. Both were reported to be conscious, alert and speaking to medics prior to transport. The names of the injured workers has not been released at this time.

According to Capt. Jeff Kunkleman, the pair weren’t electrocuted, but suffered injuries from a “flash over, or arc flash, is the light and heat produced as part of an arc fault, a type of electrical explosion or discharge that results from a connection through air to ground or another voltage phase in an electrical system.