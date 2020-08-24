Pomona Grange awards scholarships

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Pomona Grange has awarded two scholarships.

Kearsten Kirby was awarded a $750 scholarship to help with her education. Kirby attended Miami East High School and will attend Wilmington College majoring in Agriculture Communications. She is the daughter of Kenny and Jenni Kirby.

Emily Hornberger was awarded a $500 scholarship and will attend the University of Findlay to become a large animal veterinarian. Hornberger, who attended Milton-Union High School, is the daughter of Jason and Genice Hornberger.

Both girls were active in their local FFA chapters, 4-H clubs and school activities.