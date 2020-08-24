JOSEPHINE A. GAST

PIQUA — Josephine A. Brunetto Gast, age 102, of Piqua went to meet her Lord and Savior at 11:16 PM on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, Inpatient Unit, Troy, OH.

She was born January 17, 1918, in Piqua, to the late Joseph and Sarah (Cipriano) Brunetto.

She married Glen E. Gast on July 14, 1946. He preceded her in death on July 24, 1993.

Survivors include two daughters: Juanita (Mack) Chism, Piqua and Donita Gast, Piqua; two grandsons: Brian (Karmyn) Beireis, Poway, CA and Scott Beireis, Piqua, OH; and six great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by five sisters: Marie Cherubini, Carmela Comolli, Nancy Hobson, Ann Gast, and Gloria Henson; one brother: Joe Brunetto; and two grandsons: Michael Beireis and John Beireis.

After graduating from Piqua Central High School 1937, she was employed in the office at Val Decker Packing Company. She then owned The Pet and Gift Shop in Downtown Piqua before becoming employed at Buckeye Mart.

Jo was a faithful member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, where she was active in the St. Clare’s Society and The St. Mary Women’s Auxiliary. She also enjoyed embroidering quilt tops for the raffles at St. Boniface Fall Festivals.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Piqua, with Rev. Fr. Thomas Bolte celebrant and Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt concelebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Boniface Tuition Fund, 310 S. Downing St, Piqua, OH or Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

