Trojan hockey team donates time

TROY — The Troy Trojans varsity hockey team, members of the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA), spent Saturday, Aug. 22 giving back to a local non-profit food bank as volunteers for their August distribution event in Piqua.

Several members of the Trojans hockey squad joined several active duty and reserve military members and community volunteers to help distribute the much needed food assistance to waiting vehicles, as well as unload truckloads of donated supplies to be utilized by those in need within Miami County.

The event was coordinated by the Shared Harvest Foodbank, and was in partnership with the Miami County Food Insecurity Alliance and took place on the campus of Upper Valley Career Center on Looney Road in Piqua.

For more information on the Shared Harvest Foodbank, visit https://www.sharedharvest.org/miami.