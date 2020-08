To the Editor:

Justices Sharon Kennedy and Judy French have served the citizens of Ohio on our Supreme Court in a fair and professional manner for many, many years.

Both Kennedy and French support our law enforcement officers, follow the Ohio Constitution, and are relentless in their pursuit of justice for the citizens of Ohio.

I support them in their re-election campaigns and urge my fellow Miami County citizens to vote for them on Nov. 3, 2020.

— Mary Ellen Buechter

Piqua