Excerpts and famous/infamous quotes

Brilliant, astute, and famous men from our historic past wrote or uttered the following words.

Abraham Lincoln — “America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.” “ We, the people are the rightful masters of both congress and the courts, not to overthrow the constitution, but to overthrow the men who pervert the constitution.”

John F. Kennedy — “No responsibility of government is more fundamental than the responsibility of maintaining the highest standard of ethical behavior for those who conduct public business.” “The Republican party can lead any person to believe their promises will be fulfilled in the future. They follow the Hitler line — no matter how big the lie; repeat it often enough and the masses will regard it as truth.”

Thomas Jefferson — “The government you elect is the government you deserve.” “The greatest calamity which could befall us would be submission to a government of unlimited power.”

“Experience has shown that even under the best forms of government those entrusted with power, have in time perverted it into tyranny.”

Barack Obama — “When ignorant people want to advertise their ignorance, you really don’t have to do anything, you just let them talk” or tweet.

John Steinbeck — (Excerpts from his book The Winter of our Discontent) “To most of the world success is never bad, Hitler moved unchecked and triumphant, many honorable men sought and found virtues in him. Strength and success are above morality, above criticism. It seems then, that it is not what you do, but how you do it and what you call it. Is there a check in men, deep in them that stops or punishes?”

“And then we have the infamous quotes of one Donald Trump—-“Putin is a great guy, terrific person.”

“John McCain is not a hero. I like people who weren’t captured. “You know I am like a smart person.” “I know words, I have the best words.” “They don’t know how to write good.” “They are evil people, the press, the media, they are bad people, and nobody, nobody lies like they do.” “Sorry losers and haters, but my IQ is one of the highest-and you know it. Please don’t feel so stupid or insecure, it’s not your fault.”

Abraham Lincoln — “I see in the near future a crisis approaching that unnerves me to tremble for the safety of my country — corporations have been enthroned and an era of corruption in high places will follow, and the money power of the country will endeavor to prolong it’s reign by working on the prejudices of the people until all wealth is aggregated in a few hands and the republic will be destroyed.” This is the horror we are faced with today if Donald Trump is not defeated in November.

We all can see the truth of this every day in the corrupt actions of the Trump organization. He has continually perverted the constitution to attain his goal of complete and unquestioned power; feeling he is above the law. His administration has been an unmitigated disaster in every aspect of governance.

Vote in November to remove this pathological liar and tyrannical despot from office so that the fears Lincoln has so eloquently voiced do not come to pass. Your civic and societal duty is to cast your vote to maintain the democracy and freedoms of our nation.