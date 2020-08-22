KATHRYN S. SPITLER

PIQUA — Kathryn Sue Spitler, age 70 of Piqua and formerly of Troy, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 in the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy.

She was born October 10, 1949 to the late Richard Lee and Charlotte (Beard) Belden.

Kathryn is survived by her daughters Diane Adams (Todd) of Piqua and Lynn Reynolds (Monty) of Troy; sons James Hess (Shawnda) of Troy and Steven Walker of Piqua; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and brothers Roy Belden of Troy and Richard Belden of Urbana.

She was preceded in death by daughter Sharletta Belden and great-granddaughter Miya Adams.

A funeral service will be held 12:00PM Monday, August 24, 2020 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor David Thomasson officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00AM-12:00PM at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment to follow in Riverside Cemetery, West Milton.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.

