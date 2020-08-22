Area briefs

Blood drives set

MIAMI COUNTY — Help keep the area blood supply strong against the challenges of COVID-19 by supporting the Scott Family McDonald’s community blood drive from noon to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 987 East Ash St., Piqua.

The Troy Church of the Brethren also will offer a community blood drive from 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 1431 W. Main St.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “We Are All In This Together” face mask and the “It’s Time to Save A Life” T-shirt. You will also be automatically entered in the “Wake Up & Donate Blood Drive” drawing to win a custom Sleep Number bed.

Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling (937) 461-3220.

Meals upcoming

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer pulled pork sliders with chips and a pickle for dine-in or carry-out. beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27 for $5

On Friday, Aug. 28, the post will offer beef Stroganoff with veggie and dessert will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $8 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for dine-in or carry-out.

Breakfast, dine-in or carry-out, will be available from 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30. The menu includes scrambled eggs, biscuit and gravy, bacon and/or sausage and a pancake for $5.

Chipped beef and gravy and a salad will be offered on Monday, Aug. 31 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings cost $5 and will be available from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Call (937) 667-1995 to place your order for any meal.

Teen events offered

WEST MILTON – Join Tina from 4-4:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11 and 25 at the Milton-Union Public Library. Hop on a bi-weekly Zoom meeting where staff will have a new theme each time for teens ages 13-18. Contact the library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Tipp City/Monroe Township: Tipp Monroe Community Services is pleased to announce the return of the Cooking With…. Program. Chef Rob Scott, Tipp City native and new owner of Greenfire Fresh, will cook up a meal of chicken parmesan. Participants will assist Chef Rob with pounding of the chicken and making the marinara sauce. Art will be on hand to greet his friends and lend a hand. A glass of wine and appetizers will be provided during the class. You must be 21+ years old to attend. The cooking demonstration will be held at Greenfire Fresh (previously Greenfire Bistro) located at 965 N. Main Street in Tipp City on Monday, September 28 from 6:30 – 8 pm. The cost is $31 resident/$33 nonresident. Registration is required. This class fills up quickly! To register and pay, visit our website: tmcomservices.org.

‘Dining with Diabetes’ set

TROY — The OSU Extension Office, in conjunction with Health Partners Free Clinic, will offer a Dining with Diabetes series on Sept. 23 and 30 and Oct. 5 and 12 from noon to 1:30 p.m. day.

The meetings will be held on Zoom.

Dining with Diabetes is a cooking school and nutrition education program designed for people with diabetes and their family members or caregivers.

This series of four online classes will help you learn healthy techniques to manage diabetes and tips to use in your own kitchen. The program includes a kit with ingredients and recipes to make diabetes friendly recipes at home.

Registration is free by contacting Alisha Barton at Barton.345@osu.edu or call (937) 440-3945.

Funds for the program are provided by a grant from The Miami County Foundation.