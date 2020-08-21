Virtual Meet the Candidates forum set

MIAMI COUNTY — A virtual Meet the Candidates Forum, will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The public will be able to listen/view this event through various platforms including Facebook Live and radio. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19 and the topics of common interest to both Piqua and Troy, Leadership Troy Alumni are partnering with YWCA Piqua to host candidates and issues, of interest to people in both Piqua and Troy, which will be on the ballot in the General Election on Nov. 3.

“The purpose of this event is to inform the public by bringing candidates and issues together while adhering to health and safety requirements,” said Steve Baker, founder and chair of Leadership Troy Alumni Meet the Candidate forums. “By broadcasting the event through multiple media outlets, people are given the opportunity to hear about the various races and issues and make informed decisions when voting.”

The forum will feature candidates and issues facing the voters in Piqua and Troy in the General Election. The participants who have been invited include Troy Schools Superintendent Chris Piper to present the Troy City Schools Earned Income Tax Levy; Superintendent Brian Green to present the Riverside of Miami County Property Tax Renewal; Miami County Engineer Paul Huelskamp to present the Miami County Bridge Property Tax Renewal; 8th District Congressional candidates Congressman Warren Davidson, Dr. Vanessa Enoch and Isaac Reed; 2nd District Court of Appeals Judge candidates Chris Epley and Marshall Lachman; Ohio House of Representatives candidates Ted Jones and Jena Powell; and candidates for Miami County Commissioner Jack Bastian and Wade Westfall

“YWCA Piqua is proud to partner with Leadership Troy Alumni for Meet the Candidates Forum 2020. We are excited to bring our local candidates and issues together for this informative event,” said Leah Baumhauer, chair, YWCA Public Policy Committee.

While this is an informational forum and not a debate, written questions from the public may be submitted to info@ywcapiqua.com before 5 p.m. Oct. 12. Please direct the questions to the issue or office, not to individual candidates. Please note that every question submitted may not be used due to timing of the program.

Karen Wendeln, YWCA Piqua, will be the moderator. Jack Hoekstra, LT ‘05 will be timekeeper. The program will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. and will not exceed 90 minutes. The event is to be aired live on WPTW FM 98.1 and AM 1570 and on WTJN 107.1 FM. Facebook Live will be presented by Troy Ohio Chamber of Commerce and by Steve Baker WHIO TV.