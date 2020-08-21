Trojan boys golf routs Pirates: Thursday sports roundup

MIAMISBURG — The Troy boys golf team picked up its second Miami Valley League Miami Division victory of the season Thursday, defeating West Carrollton in a crossover matchup 170-224 at Pipestone Golf Course.

Henry Johnston and Ryan Dowling were co-medalists for the Trojans (3-2, 2-0 MVL Miami), shooting 41s, while Tag Bender, Kellen Glover and Bryce Massingill each shot 44 and Owen Evilsizor shot 45.

“Ryan had a very steady round,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “Henry was 2-under his last three holes and finished really well, same with Kellen, who parred four of his last five holes. Tag started off real well, and it was a nice round for Bryce. Much better today. The kids played real well.

“It’s a good thing that we’re playing well in the MVL matches that truly matter for the conference title. Our best two scores have been those MVL matches, so these guys are showing up when they need to. We need to play better all the time, though. That’s our next step.”

After traveling to Greenville on Friday, Troy travels to Xenia on Tuesday.

• Tennis

Tippecanoe 5,

Piqua 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe tennis team improved to 2-0 Thursday, sweeping Piqua 5-0 at home.

At first singles, Dakota Schroeder defeated Arabella Partee 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Mira Patel defeated Izzy King 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Mia Tobias defeated Madelynn Fisher 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Amelia and Eliza Zweizig defeated Cassie Arnett and Paige Stumpff 6-0, 6-0. At second doubles, Riya Patel and Katy Schultz defeated Grace and Hannah Pleasant 6-1, 6-2.

Tippecanoe travels to West Carrollton Monday, while Piqua (1-2) travels to West Carrollton Tuesday.

Troy 5,

Xenia 0

TROY — Troy improved to 2-0 on the season Thursday, opening at home with a 5-0 victory over Xenia.

At first singles, Danielle Robbins won 6-2, 7-5. At second singles, Josie Romick won 6-2, 6-0. At third singles, Elizabeth Neimi won 6-0, 6-1.

At first doubles, Esha Patel and Cady Rhea won 6-2, 6-0. At second doubles, Madailein Logan and Taima Rajab won 6-2, 6-0.

Troy travels to Fairborn Monday.

Milton-Union 5,

Carlisle 0

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union has taken charge of the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division early in the season, following up its 4-1 win over Preble Shawnee on Tuesday with a 5-0 sweep of Carlisle Thursday.

Against Carlisle at first singles, Shannon Brumbaugh won 6-2, 6-2. At second singles, Taylor Falb won 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Maggie Black won 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Ellie Coate and Amelia Black won 6-3, 6-4. At second doubles, Madison Silveira and Paige Barnes won 6-0, 6-0.

The Bulldogs (3-1, 2-0 SWBL Buckeye) travel to Schroeder Tennis Center for a tournament Saturday before traveling to Lehman Monday.

• Girls Golf

Piqua 225,

Sidney 232

PIQUA — The Piqua girls golf team scored its first victory of the season Thursday at Echo Hills, defeating Sidney 225-232 in a Miami Valley League crossover match.

Haley Krogman was medalist for the Indians (1-5) with a 50, Kenzi Anderson and Brooklynne Wright both shot 57, Siara Grinstead and Ivy Lee both shot 61 and Marin Funderburg shot 78.

Piqua travels to Troy Monday.

Xenia 180,

Tippecanoe 188

XENIA — The Tippecanoe girls golf team suffered its first loss of the season Thursday, falling to defending Miami Valley League champion Xenia 180-188 at WGC.

Marissa Miller led the Red Devils (3-1) with a 42, Sydney Lange shot 45, Izzy Brightwell shot 48, Abigail Poston and Rose Ramsey both shot 53 and Kaitlin Smith shot 61.

Tippecanoe faces West Carrollton Monday.