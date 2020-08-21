Mainstreet Piqua Duck Drop winners named

PIQUA — More than 1,600 ducks were dropped into the Miami River on Saturday, Aug. 15 as a part of Mainstreet Piqua’s Sixth annual Rockin’ River Duck Drop. The first duck to the finish line won a prize of $1,000 for JoAnn Bundschuh of Piqua. The second prize, a $500 landscaping makeover donated by Lillicrap Mulch & Timber, was won by Chanda McMaken of Delaware, Ohio and the third place prize of a $250 shopping spree at Barclay’s Men’s-Women’s Clothiers, was won by Bill and Reva Holtvogt of Piqua. The last and lazy duck, which was worth a new rocker/recliner from Town & Country Furniture, was adopted by Andrew Snyder of Piqua.

This year, in addition to the big winners, Mainstreet Piqua pulled 10 random ducks at the end of the race and each duck “owner” was mailed a $25 downtown gift certificate. Those winners include Rick Jones, Scott Family McDonalds, Miami Valley Steel, A.M. Leonard, John Decker, Tina Rudy, Brenda Peltier, Angie Winsler, Nancy Bowman and Theresa DeBrosse.

“Mainstreet Piqua truly appreciates the support we got from the Piqua community for this fun fundraising event,” according to executive director Lorna Swisher. “We are thrilled to bring events to the Piqua community that enhance the quality of life throughout the community. With so many folks adopting ducks, and excellent sponsorship support, we are so very thankful to the community.”

The Rockin’ River Duck Drop was sponsored by Park National Bank, Ticon Paving, Evenflo, Palmer Bolt & Supply Co., A.M. Leonard, Crayex and Miami Valley Steel. Prize sponsors included Park National Bank, Lillicrap Mulch and Timber Services, Barclay’s Men’s-Women’s Clothier and Town and Country Furniture.

For more information about Mainstreet Piqua, visit www.mainstreetpiqua.com.