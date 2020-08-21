2020 Miami County Fair Winners

Provided photo

Emma Sutherly of Troy and a member of the Elizabeth Livestock 4-H Club, won Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat. She is the daughter of Sam and Laura Sutherly.

Provided photo

Emma Sutherly of Troy and a member of the Elizabeth Livestock 4-H Club, won Reserve Champion Market Goat Born & Raised and also had the Third Overall Market Goat Born & Raised. She is the daughter of Sam and Laura Sutherly.

Provided photo

Caitlin Howell of Troy won Grand Champion Born and Raised Dairy Beef and Reagan Howell of Troy, won Reserve Champion Born and Raised Dairy Beef at the 2020 Miami County Fair. Both are members of the Elizabeth Livestock 4-H Club. Both are the daughters of Matt and Amanda Howell.

Provided photo

Caitlin Howell, 9, of Troy, and a member of the Elizabeth Livestock 4-H Club, won Junior Division Dairy Beef Champion. She is the daughter of Matt and Amanda Howell

Provided photo

Sam Sutherly of Troy and a member of the Elizabeth Livestock 4-H Club, won Beef Senior Showmanship and Miami County Junior Fair Overall Market Steer. He is the son of Sam and Laura Sutherly.

Provided photo

Sophia Berry of Troy and a member of the Lucky Horseshoes 4-H Club, won Grand Champion Western Showmanship (across all age groups) and Grand Champion Ranch Pleasure (across all age groups). She is the daughter of Kelly and Jon Berry.

Provided photo

Lily Mumford, a member of the Premier Livestock 4-H Club, won Grand Champion Dairy Beef Feeder at the Miami County Fair.

Provided photo

Carly Hollowell of Covington and a member of the Frisky Critters 4-H Club, won Reserve Champion Barrow.

Provided photo

Kearsten Kirby of Piqua and a member of the Ham N Lamb 4-H Club, won Division Reserve Champion Crossbred Doe. She is the daughter of Kenny and Jenni Kirby.

Provided photo

Keira Kirby of Piqua and a member of the Ham N Lamb 4-H Club, won Intermediate Sheep Showman and Born and Raised Fifth Overall. She is the daughter of Kenny and Jenni Kirby.