Troy Police Department promotes new captains

TROY — The city of Troy not only swore-in a new chief of police this month, two other officers have recently moved into leadership roles within the Troy Police Department.

Captain Zac Mumford was promoted in November 2019, and Captain Ryan T. Ormberg was promoted following Chief Shawn McKinney’s ceremony on Aug. 13. They join detective division Captain Jeff Kunkleman in leading the department’s personnel.

Ormberg serves as the administrative captain, and Mumford serves as the patrolman captain.

Ormberg became a member of the Troy Police Department on Feb. 28, 2005. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant on May 29, 2018. He is a 1994 graduate of Piqua High School. Ormberg served five years in the United States Air Force as an anti-terrorism representative. He is currently serving in the Air National Guard at the 187 Wing in Springfield.

Ormberg said he’ll be using his active duty position as a first sergeant with the national guard to help recruit fellow members to pursue a career in law enforcement and open positions at Troy Police Department.

Ormberg shared how he pursued a career in criminal justice after a career change from education led to join the U.S. Air Force. Ormberg was part of the security team that secured the Bolling Air Force Base located along Potomac River following the terrorist attacks on 9/11.

“I enjoyed my time in the security ops and saw law enforcement as an opportunity to help people and be a positive role model,” Ormberg said.

He received an associate’s degree in Criminal Justice from the Community College of the Air Force in 2016. As a member of the Troy Police Department, he serves as a field training officer, evidence technician, and a member of the Tactical Response Team.

Ormberg will be in charge of recruiting new police officers, as well as records and support staff. Ormberg said he plans focusing the department’s recruiting efforts on building positive relationships both with fellow officers and the community.

Ormberg and his wife, De Ana, have two sons, Blayne and Brenner, and reside in Piqua.

Mumford was promoted November 3, 2019. He is a graduate of Sidney High School. He has a bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Bluffton University and is a graduate of the Edison State Community College Basic Peace Officer Academy.

Mumford served as a police officer in Anna prior to beginning his career with the Troy Police Department on May 29, 2007. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant on Sept. 14, 2015. He and his wife, Jamilyn, have three children, Lily, Isaiah and Josie.

Mumford said his family has a military service background and his grandfather Sidney was an officer in Botkins and remembers stories of his service. Mumford said he enjoys the fast-pace environment of police work where no day is the same.

“You never know what your next call is going to be,” he said.

Mumford said he studied organizational management to pursue a career path climbing the ranks at the Troy Police Department.

Mumford is in charge of patrol officers and their daily operations, as well as the tactical squad.

Mumford shared how he and McKinney worked together to make all the changes as smooth as possible and is excited for new leadership in the department.

“Him and I have spent a lot of time talking about the vision of our department and how we are on the same page,” Mumford said. “Chief McKinney is a smart guy and he’s going to do some great things for the department.”

When he’s not on duty, Mumford enjoys coaching Covington youth including football and wrestling.