DOUGLAS A. MINNICH

COVINGTON — Douglas “Doug” Alan Minnich , age 72 of Covington, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Hospice Inpatient Unit at Upper Valley Medical Center.

Doug was born in Columbus, Ohio on July 25, 1948 to the (late) Leonard & Luellen (Maier) Minnich; a graduate of Covington High School, Class of 1966; retired truck driver from ABF in 2014; and a retired member of the Covington Fire Department. Preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Gloria “Jeannie” McCoy.

Doug is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Jill (Cavender) Minnich; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Leonard (Deb) Minnich Jr. and Larry (Deb) Minnich; aunt, Shirley (Jim) Roberts; nieces and nephews, Dustin, Megan, Ally, Lilly, Nici, Jeremy, Maverick, Kayla, Kristen, Clair, Casey, Ramse`, and Stephan; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Kent Cavender, Brent (Linda) Cavender, and Gregg (Karen) Cavender, Dee (Dennis) Goltz and Jan Miller.

Per Doug’s wishes, there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

