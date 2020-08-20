Area briefs

Dinners offered

• PIQUA — American Legion Post 184 will offer sloppy Joe, macaroni and cheese and potato salad for $7 beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21 at the post, 301 W. Water St.

• TIPP CITY — The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer several meals through the weekend.

On Friday, Aug. 21, they will offer baked spaghetti with salad, garlic bread and dessert for dine-in or carry-out beginning at 5:30 p.m. for $8

An open kitchen will be offered from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22. On Sunday, Aug. 23, breakfast for dine-in or carry-out will be available from 9-11 a.m. The menu includes scrambled eggs, biscuit and gravy, bacon and/or sausage and a pancake for $5.

Mon 8/24 – Stuffed peppers will be offered on Monday, Aug. 24 and servings cost $5 and will be available from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Call (937) 667-1995 to place orders.

Road to close

TROY — East Main Street between South Market Street and South Walnut Street will be closed from 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25 through 6 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26 for the installation of a fire main at 1-3 E. Main St.

‘Building Community’ program set

TROY — We The People Miami County will host “Building Community,” a virtual program featuring local and national speakers, from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27.

Local speakers will include Bailey Williams and Dick Steineman, both of Troy. Their topics will be racial justice, access to affordable housing and access to mental health services. Jessica Munger, national program director for Move to Amend, will explain the connection between the issues and why a constitutional amendment is critical to lasting change.

The program is free and open to the public. For a link to the Zoom event, go to www.movetoamend.org/troy_oh_building_community.

The event is co-hosted by Move to Amend, a national, non-profit, non-partisan grassroots coalition of people and organizations working for an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that makes clear constitutional rights belong to human beings only and money spent on elections is not a protected form of speech and shall be regulated.

For questions or more information about We the People Miami County, contact wethepeoplemiamicounty@gmail.com.

Riverside to host virtual session

TROY — The Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, also known as Riverside, will host an online information session on the topic of Guardianship of People with Developmental Disabilities at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25. The session will be held via the Zoom online platform, led by attorney Laura Drake from the Community Fund Management Foundation.

Those interested may log directly into the session at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85396270696?pwd=cXZKdFlLdzFQWWROQmlnemI5SEliZz09

The session is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Melissa Nichols at (937) 440-3002 or melissa.nichols@riversidedd.org.