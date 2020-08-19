Six injured in Troy-Sidney/Peterson Rd. crash

STAUNTON TOWNSHIP — Six people were transported from the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Troy -Sidney and Peterson Road on Wednesday evening.

Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched around 8 p.m. to the report of a rollover crash.

Deputies and Troy Fire Department units arriving on the scene found one vehicle, a Toyota Camry, approximately 50 yards into a soybean field and a Ford Ranger pickup truck in the same field near the intersection.

CareFlight was dispatched to the scene along with six medic units. Troy requested Piqua Fire Department to send medics and also their rescue truck to assist in freeing trapped victims.

Assistance with traffic control was provided by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A second CareFlight medic was requested but later cancelled and that patient was also transported by ground medics.

Lt. Chris Bobb of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said, “The black Ford Ranger was southbound on Troy-Sidney Road and the Toyota westbound on Peterson Road when the driver of of the Camry ran the stop sign and and hit the Ford Ranger.”

Bobb estimates the Toyota was possibly exceeding 55 miles per hour when the vehicles collided.

There were four occupants in the Toyota. The front seat passenger was transported aboard CareFlight. The three other occupants, along with the river and a passenger in the pickup truck were taken by ground medics to area hospitals.

There is no word on names or conditions of any of the victims.

The crash is remains under investigation by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

This is the second serious crash at that intersection in less than three weeks.