Piqua man in custody, facing felony weapons charges.

PIQUA — A man is in custody following his arrest on Nicklin Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect, Edwardo A. Fitch, 45, is facing a number of charges, including felonious assault, (F2), discharging a firearm across a roadway, (F3), and improper transportation of a firearm, (F4). Addition charges may be added.

The charges stem from an alleged road rage incident that occurred on Tuesday, according to Piqua Deputy Police Chief Jason Preston.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening with a reported shots fired call.

Police were able to determine that the alleged shooter was Fitch.

Further investigation led police to a home in the 800 block of Nicklin Avenue, across the street from Piqua Central Intermediate School.

Detectives who had been watching the home, observed Fitch entering the residence around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. due to Fitch’s past history with firearms violence, additional officers were called in and Nicklin Avenue closed to traffic while officers attempted to talk Fitch into surrendering.

Fitch refused to come out of the home. Police received permission from the neighbor occupying the other half of the double home and made entry. After a short search, Fitch was found hiding in a small “void space” that separated the two halves.

He was taken into custody without incident. Police also arrested Fitch’s girlfriend, Alish Mowry, 29, on a single charge of obstructing official business.

Fitch was previously charged in a shooting incident at Mulligan’s Pub in August, 2017, including carrying a concealed weapon, inducing panic, aggravated menacing, and discharging a firearm into a habitation.

Both Fitch and Mowry were transported to the Miami County Jail where they await arraignment.

Piqua police were in the process of applying for, and serving, a search warrant on the residence on Wednesday evening.