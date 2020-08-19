JULIA D. WILLOUGHBY

TROY — JULIA DARLENE “JUDY” WILLOUGHBY, age 79, of Troy, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy. She was born on June 9, 1941 in Sidney to the late Jack Willoughby and Rebecca Lucille (Clayton) Willoughby Miller.

Julia is survived by two brothers: Doug (Betty) Willoughby of Covington and Barry Willoughby of Troy; one sister: Gloria Greene of Troy; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers: Denny, Jack and Bruce; and her stepfather: Boyd Miller.

Julia was a graduate of Grant Hospital School of Nursing. She also received a degree from Ohio State in Medical Photography. Julia proudly served her country as a US Navy nurse. She worked as a labor and delivery nurse for most of her career. Julia enjoyed the outdoors. She participated in tennis, skiing, bird watching, playing guitar and singing. She loved to travel and made two trips to Africa, which were some of her favorite memories.

Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy with military honors. Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Audubon Society.