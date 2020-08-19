Hayner adds summer concert series

TROY — In an effort to “make some lemonade from our lemons,” Troy Hayner Cultural Center will be presenting a special series of “Lucky Lemonade” concerts on five Tuesdays, beginning Aug. 25 and continuing through Sept. 22.

These concerts will feature musicians from the Troy PorchFest, Hayner House Sessions, and the Fridays on Prouty Concert series.

Amber Knicole, lead vocalist for MoJo Flo Party Band, and saxophonist Walter K. will be the featured musicians at the first concert of the series on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 6:30 p.m.

For each of the Lucky Lemonade concerts, 40 guests will be seated in the courtyard by reservation only. For those who are unable to get tickets, a livestream virtual concert will be available to view via the Hayner Center’s Facebook page.

This concert series is also paired with local Troy restaurants with weekly specials, BOGOs, discounts, and lemonade treats available. To keep up with the weekly specials, visit www.troyhayner.org/llc-couch-concerts.

The Lucky Lemonade concerts will also be available to view at a later date via recordings at www.troyhayner.org/music.

Learn more about the concert series and how to register for free tickets by visiting www.troyhayner.org/music.