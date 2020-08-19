TROY — ARNOLD E. CLENDENEN, age 86, of Troy, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center. He was born on June 3, 1934 in Logan, OH to the late Rev. Carl Burton and Opal (Vance) Clendenen.

Arnold is survived by his loving wife of 64 years: Emma Louise (Tobias) Clendenen; two children: Von and Cindy Clendenen of Vandalia and Derek and Kristi Clendenen of Lebanon; two brothers: Dr. Robert Clendenen of Bella Vista, AR and Tom (Eva) Clendenen of West Unity, OH; one brother-in-law: Leo Chance of Kansas City, KS; six grandchildren: Zach (Caitlin) Clendenen, Ashley (Jordan) Remmetter, Allie (Jeff) Lape, Jacqueline Clendenen, Luke Clendenen and Lauren Clendenen; two great grandchildren: Olsen and Larkin Clendenen; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings: Rev. Carl B. (Doris) Clendenen and Ruth Chance; and sister-in-law: Ruth Clendenen.

Arnold was a member of First Baptist Church in Troy, where he served as former chairman of Trustees and a Deacon. He proudly served his country as a member of the US Air Force for four years, serving in Japan. He was owner of Arnold’s Canteen for 57 years and Shear Magic Salon. He also owned the former Hob Nob Drive Thru and Clendenen’s Milk and Bread. Arnold enjoyed wintering in Clearwater, FL with his wife. While there, they attended Countryside Baptist Church. He sponsored numerous sporting teams and events. Arnold was an avid OSU fan and golfer.

Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Troy with Rev. Dr. Douglas Magin officiating. Burial will follow in Miami Memorial Park in Covington. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday at Baird Funeral Home in Troy.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association or First Baptist Church, Troy. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.