SHIRLEY A. RICHHART

WEST MILTON — Shirley Ann Richhart, age 90, of West Milton, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, at her home.

She was born September 6, 1929, in Piqua, Ohio, to her parents Kenneth & Ruth (Byerly) Graham. Shirley graduated from Piqua High School class of 1947 and was a longtime member of the Hoffman United Methodist Church, West Milton.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband James Allen Richhart; her parents; brother Danny Graham; sister Keitha Frances. She will be missed and remembered by her loving children Douglas Richhart, Deborah Frederick, James Richhart, Keith & Lynn Richhart, Kurt & Lisa Richhart, Vicky & Bob Howard; grandchildren Carrie, Stacy, Jimmy, Douglas, Tammy, Matthew, Dana, Craig, Kurt, Nicole, Ashley, Megan, Jacob, Trent, Whitney, Blake; 14 great grandchildren; sister Gloria Gibboney; brother-in-law Russell Richhart.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, August 21, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton. Pastor Robbie Scott will officiate with interment following at Greenlawn Cemetery, Versailles. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hoffman United Methodist Church. Online memories may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com