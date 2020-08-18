PAUL W. CASCADEN

BRADFORD — Paul William “Bill” Cascaden, age 83 of Bradford, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Versailles Health Care Center.

Bill was born in Harrison, OH on September 12, 1936 to the (late) Paul Cascaden & Gladys (Hughes) Cascaden Stanley; a graduate of Bradford High School, Class of 1955; was a U.S. Marine Veteran; a Machinist at PMI, Troy with 40 years of service; a member of the Bradford United Methodist Church; member of AMVETS Post #66, Covington and Covington Eagles Aerie #3998; helped everyone and took care of all the neighbors; enjoyed golfing, fishing, duck-hunting and woodworking; loved to watch his grandkids play ball; he was a good husband, father, and grandfather.

Preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Angel Root, son-in-law, Ken Niederbrach; half-brother, Ronnie Alderman and three half-sisters.

Bill is survived by his wife of 37 years, Virginia Joyce (Roosa) Cascaden; his four children, Julie Cascaden & Johnny Eggleston of Union, KY, Darrin & Gay Cascaden of Troy, Connie Niederbrach of Russia, Bradley Miller & Jeff Russell of Bergen, NY; nine grandchildren, Dylan Cascaden, Dalton Cascaden, Billy & Emily Niederbrach, Tammy & Bradley Winsler, Kenny Niederbrach, Leslie Eggleston, Paul Eggleston, Sally Eggleston, Philip Eggleston; 13 great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Everett, Oliver, Kylie, Brent, Canice, Lily, Wyatt, Theodore, Ethan, Emmy, Jenson, Harper; and many friends.

Funeral Service 11:00 AM Friday at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford with Pastor Don Solin officiating. Interment Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Covington with Military Honors provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Visitation 5-8 PM Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.