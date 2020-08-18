GREENBRIER — Juanita E. Morrow age 86 of Greenbrier, passed away on August 9, 2020 at Morningside of Springfield.

She was born on November 3, 1933 in Sidney, Ohio to the late Charles and Katherine Benz Locker.

Mrs. Morrow was described as a loving mom, grandma, and MaMaw. She worked for many years as a beautician and owned her own hop for over 30 years. Mrs. Morrow was a true faithful servant. She enjoyed being involved with her church and ladies’ group. Mrs. Morrow was in many committees thru the years and singing in the choir.

Family gatherings and reunions were always a fun time around the house. Traditions during the holidays especially Christmas gatherings and over Memorial Day were the very best memories. Mrs. Morrow loved being around her family but with the long distance it did make it difficult at times. In her spare time, you could find her cross stitching or pruning back her beautiful flowers.

Mrs. Morrow will forever be remembered as the faithful and caring person she was to so many.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Morrow is preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Marrow and brother, Don Locker.

She is survived by her children, Charles “Butch” (Tracy) Morrow of New York and daughters, Bunny (Ron) Fitz and Shelley Joyce Kinnett; grandchildren, Reagan Morrow, Elijah Morrow, Declan Morrow, Emily (Ty) Abell, Erin (Adam) Marshall, Chad Kinnett and Abby (Heath) Brewer and 10 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at a later date in Piqua, Ohio. The family request memorial donations be made to Comfort Care 471 NorthCrest Drive, Springfield, TN 37172 or to St Jude Children’s 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

These arrangements were entrusted to Springfield Memorial Gardens, Funeral Home and Cremation Center 4005 Memorial Blvd Springfield, TN 37172: 615-384-5437.