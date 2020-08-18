Fair winners

Provided photo

Alexis Barhorst of Bradford and a member of the Bradford FFA, won Champion Horticulture at the 2020 Miami County Fair.. She is the daughter of Bobby and Tracy Barhorst.

Trenton Maxson of Conover and a member of the Ham & Lamb 4-H Club won Champion Senior Doe and Reserve Doe Overall. He is the son of Rob and Tiffany Maxson.

Trenton Maxson of Conover and a member of the Ham & Lamb 4-H Club won Reserve Champion Division 3 Market Goat and 4th Overall Market Goat at the 2020 Miami County Fair.. He is the son of Rob and Tiffany Maxson.

Trenton Maxson of Conover and a member of the Ham & Lamb 4-H Club won Division 1 Champion Born & Raised Market Goatand was the 5th Overall Born & Raised Market Goat at the 2020 Miami County Fair.. He is the son of Rob and Tiffany Maxson.

Katelynn Wallace of Casstown won Open Class Grand Champion Market Heifer Feeder at the 2020 Miami County Fair.

Dustin Winner of Piqua and a member of the Miami East FFA, won Grand Champion FFA Shop Project (tool box) at the 2020 Miami County Fair.. He is the son of Doug and Jackie Winner.

Paige Pence of New Carlisle and a member of the Miami East FFA, won Grand Champion FFA Crop (soybeans) and Reserve Champion FFA Shop Project (reconditioned wood project) at the 2020 Miami County Fair. She is the daughter of Brent and Christine Pence.

Matthew Osting of Troy and a member of the Miami East FFA, won Reserve Champion FFA Crop (ears of corn) at the 2020 Miami County Fair. He is the son of John and Duanna Osting.