WEST MILTON — Jaxson Jude Dement, infant son of Joshua and Hope (Dudley) Dement, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital South.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St., West Milton.