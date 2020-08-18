Joclynn Butts, 8, of Pleasant Hill waits in the grooming area to enter the ring for the the Dairy Showmanship competition on Tuesday.

The Miami County Junior Fair Market Steer and heifer Show brought a crowd to the Goat Barn on Monday

A dad places a supportive arm on his daughter’s shoulder as they walk outside the sheep arena on Monday.

Olivia Fair, 9, of Vandalia is all smiles as she prepares to enter the horse arena to compete in her first 4-H event. Fair is a member of the Galloping Gauchos 4-H Club.

State Representative Jena Powell from Ohio’s 80th District speaks prior Monday’s Beef Show at the Miami County Fair.

Curtis Schellenbarger of Pleasant Hill explains milking a cow to a group of youngsters at the dairy barn on Monday at the Miami County Fair.

Miami County Junior Fair Board member Rylee Puthoff, left, and fair director Sara Lichenberg discuss the lineup at Monday’s Sheep Show,