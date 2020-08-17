Timber & Bow Play Studio opens in Troy

TROY — Troy Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Monday to commemorate the opening of Troy’s new indoor playground, Timber & Bow Play Studio, located at 71 Foss Way in the Sherwood Shopping Center.

Owned and operated by Troy residents Jessica Gill and Autumn White, the play studio officially opened two weeks ago.

The hours of operation at Timber & Bow are Tuesday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Private party rentals are available on Fridays after 5 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays after noon.

Admission is $8 per child, free for adults, and children under 1 may enter for free with a paid sibling. Year-long memberships are also available for $175 for a single child and $275 for a family pass.

“This has been a long time coming, and I know people are so excited to have you open up,” Mayor Robin Oda said at Monday’s ceremony. “I just want to celebrate your entrepreneurial spirit in taking on something like this — what a great thing for the community of Troy.”

Originally from the Village of Russia, Gill and White, who each have three children, said the opening of a play studio has been something they have dreamed of for years.

“Timber & Bow has been in the works in our head for a very long time now,” White said. “Jessi and I have been best friends our whole entire lives; (we both) came back to the Troy community about five years ago, and we really recognized a void of things to do with kids and a place to just hang out and socialize as adults. We really wanted to bring that to the community.”

According to Gill, the two friends had both attended college at the Ohio State University in Columbus, with Gill studying social work and White earning a law degree.

“We had moved away to college and lived in Columbus for about 10 years, then once we started having kids, we both decided at the same time to move home to be closer to our families,” Gill said.

While in Columbus, Gill and White said they would take their children to indoor playgrounds in the area and that was something they missed when they moved to Troy. Since opening, White said the community response has been great.

“It’s just been such a pleasure to watch parents come in, watch their little kids play (and) get coffee from next door (at Midtown Coffee & Creamery),” she said. “We love being next to redBERRY, and it’s been wonderful to see this side of town come back to life and to be a part of that.”

To learn more about Timber & Bow Play Studio, visit www.timberandbow.com, or follow the business on Facebook and Instagram.