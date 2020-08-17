Pet of the Week

Meet Roger

Roger was picked up stray and this guy has not yet been reclaimed by his owner. If he is not reclaimed, he will be available for adoption. Roger is about 6 years old, and he is already fixed. He seems to be a well-behaved and mild-mannered guy. If you are looking for an older more settled dog, Roger could be just the guy for you. If you are interested in him stop in and ask to meet him today.

If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us to see for more adoptable pets.