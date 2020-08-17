MERLE J. BESECKER

GREENVILLE — Merle Junior Besecker, age 89, a resident of Rest Haven in Greenville died Saturday, August 15, 2020, just 12 days after his beloved wife, Ethel. He was born June 23, 1931 in Darke Co to the late Russell Lee & Mae (Helman) Besecker; a U.S. National Guard veteran; retired from BF Goodrich where he worked for 37 years; a member of the Covington Church of the Brethren; the Troy Eagles; enjoyed farming, word search puzzles & going for rides.

Preceded in death by his parents; wife of 69 years, Ethel (Cole) Besecker; 2 great grandsons; brothers, Lee, Glen & Dean Besecker; sisters, Evelyn Weyant, Phyllis Riegle & Delores Abernathy.

Merle is survived by his 5 children, Nancy Fair (Jeff Blackburn) of East Lansing, MI, Kimberly Bivens of Piqua, Randy (Rhonda) Besecker of Covington, Pamela (Nathan) Harris of Hollansburg & Susan Sanslow of Richmond, KY; 13 grandchildren, Nicole Fair of Rockledge, FL, Christopher Fair of Lansing, MI, David (Ruth) Brandenburg of Greenville, Michael Brandenburg of Piqua, Mathew Besecker of Greenville, Amanda Ramsey of Union City, Rochele Besecker of Covington, Joshua (Shauna) Belt of Greenville, Jason (Michele) Belt of New Paris, Jacob Belt of Hollansburg, Tabitha Moore of New Madison, Dr. Tyler Sanslow of Boston, MA & Brandon (Kristin) Sanslow of Nashville, TN; 19 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; & many other relatives & friends.

Memorial Service to be held at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice in Greenville.