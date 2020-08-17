Man sentenced for felony assault

MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy man was sentenced to community control on Monday in Miami County Common Pleas Court in connection with a stabbing that occurred in January.

George A. Howery, 83, of Troy, was sentenced to five years community control, 90 days in jail, and 75 hours of community service for fourth-degree felony assault. He has a jail credit of 19 days already served.

According to the police reports, on Jan. 25, officers were dispatched to the Troy Kettering Hospital for a 45 year-old male subject who had three stab wounds to his back, a laceration to his face, an abrasion on his knee, and two abrasions on his left forearm. The victim was transported to Grandview Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

The assault stemmed from an altercation at Howery’s home on the 200 block of Harrison Street in Troy, and Howery would later claim he acted in self-defense.

According to the police reports, the victim claimed he went to the Howery’s home to pick up a woman. The woman had claimed Howery was beating her up and wouldn’t let her leave. The victim said he heard the woman crying out for help inside the home. The victim entered the home and found Howery on the floor assaulting the woman. The victim said he was able to get Howery away from the woman by bear hugging him from behind. The victim said Howery then stabbed him in the back with a steak knife. The victim said they fought each other going from inside the home’s living room to outside on the porch and in the yard before he fled in the woman’s car.

Howery later claimed he loaned the woman $180 and was worried he wouldn’t get repaid if she left the house. She claimed she was trying to go to the laundry mat, but Howery wouldn’t let her because he thought she was leaving for good. The female had visible marks on her neck, which were documented. Howery later claimed self-defense from the victim. The knife was located in Howery’s bedroom under clothes.

Howery is currently incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.

In other news:

A Piqua man was sentenced to community control on Monday in Common Pleas Court in connection with a narcotics search warrant Piqua police conducted in early March.

David G. Wintrow, 55, of Piqua, was sentenced up to five years of community control with conditions that he undergo intensive outpatient treatment with the Miami County Recovery Council, as well as complete 100 hours of community service, attend NA/AA meetings, obtain full-time employment, and follow additional probation restrictions. Wintrow was sentenced on charges of two counts of trafficking in drugs and two counts of possession of drugs, one of them being a fentanyl-related compound. All of them were fifth-degree felonies.

Wintrow was charged after Piqua detectives executed a narcotics search warrant on March 4 on the 1000 block of West High Street in Piqua. Recovered during the search were suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia, according to a press release from the Piqua Police Department.

Wintrow was also sentenced up to five years of community control for a charge of fifth-degree felony possession of drugs stemming from an earlier narcotics search warrant conducted on September 2019.

Wintrow is currently incarcerated at the Miami County Jail. Common Pleas Court Judge Jeannine Pratt also imposed a sentence of 180 days in jail, of which Wintrow has already served 167 days.

If Wintrow is successful on community control, his community control period can be terminated before the five years are up. Pratt also reserved 12 months in jail if Wintrow violates the conditions of his community control.