GARY L. RANK

TIPP CITY — GARY LEE RANK, age 74, of Tipp City, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Piqua on April 6, 1946 to the late Frank and Della (Staudt) Rank.

Gary is survived by his wife: Janice (Farrell) Rank of Tipp City; two children: Amber Crumrine of Tipp City and Leedella (Matthew) Johnson of Troy; two sisters: Pat (Phil) Stickel of Springboro and Jean (Bob) Grilliot of Covington; one brother: Don (Sue) Rank of Texas; and three grandchildren: Rachael, Tiffany and Jessica.

Gary was a member of Trinity Church in Piqua. He proudly served his country as a member of the US Navy during the Vietnam War. Gary retired from the maintenance department of Troy Christian Schools.

Private Graveside service will be held at a later date at Dayton National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family for expenses in care of Baird Funeral Home, 555 North Market Street, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.