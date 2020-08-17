PIQUA — Cynthia L. Curtis, 71, of Piqua, passed away at 4:35 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center. She was born July 17, 1949 in Troy to the late Lewis L. and Martha J. (Henderson) Tallman. She married Carl W. “Butch” Curtis II March 1, 1969 in Piqua, and he survives.

Other survivors include a son, Carl W. Curtis III of Covington; three granddaughters, Cameron, Emily, Erin; a sister, Teresa (Randy) Millhouse of Troy; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Tallman

Mrs. Curtis was a 1967 graduate of Piqua Central High School and graduated from the Continental Beauty School. She worked as a Beautician and for various retail stores in Piqua. She will be remembered for being a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother having loved being with them. She enjoyed socializing on the internet and with her school classmates.

A service to honor her life will begin at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Stremmel officiating. Her family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Please, in lieu of flowers consider memorial contributions to Madison Ave. Church of God, 922 Madison Ave., Piqua, OH 45356, Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373, Troy Senior Center, 134 N. Market St., Troy, OH 45373. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.