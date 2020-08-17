Board of Elections office closed

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Board of Elections released its alternative plans following the closure of its office due to an employee testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

“These measures will be taken to protect the safety of our voters and staff. They will not impact our ability to conduct a fair and accurate election,” stated the press release from Deputy Director Ian Ridgeway on Monday.

According to the press release, the employee has been directed to self-quarantine and not return to the Board of Elections office until testing negative for an active infection after the quarantine period.

For the safety of the staff and the public, the office of the Miami County Board of Elections has been temporarily closed to the public. Appointments will be unavailable until at least two bipartisan staff members are able to return to the office.

“The safety of our voters and staff remains a top priority of the Miami County Board of Elections,” Ridgeway said.

Since the Miami County Board of Elections is located within the Miami County Courthouse, voter registrations, absentee ballot applications, and poll worker application packets has been placed in the Miami County Courthouse lobby. Appropriate signage at the county board of elections will be placed directing constituents where to go.

A professional company has disinfected all spaces currently utilized by the Board of Elections. Employees of the Miami County Board of Elections will not be permitted to return to the office until they test negative for an active infection.

During this period, staff will work from home and will regularly check voicemail and emails in order to meet the needs of voters.

The office of the Miami County Board of Elections will be closed to the public until such time that at least two staff members are permitted to return to work following a negative COVID-19 test.

A secure and monitored drop box is located in the plaza between the Miami County Courthouse and the Safety Building. Voters can place voter registrations, absentee ballot applications, and all other documents for the Board of Elections inside the drop box.

Voters can also visit voteohio.gov to update their voter registration, find absentee ballot applications, or sign up to be a poll worker.

Voters with questions can call the office at 937-440-3900 or email Miami@OhioSOS.gov. Staff will promptly respond to all inquiries.

Since March 2020, when the CDC announced the pandemic and established workplace safety guidelines, all employees have been provided with face masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer. Employees who feel ill or display symptoms of COVID-19 are instructed not to come to work.