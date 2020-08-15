Troy Police Department reports Aug. 9-13

Information filed by Troy Police Department:

Aug. 9

OVI: Angel Kooken, 36, of Troy, was charged with physical control while under the influence by Dad’s Carryout on Union Street.

She was located passed out at the wheel of her car around 4 p.m.

DISORDERLY: Jonathan Reed, 36, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Aug. 10

SCAM: A resident in the 2700 block of Fairmont Court reported a possible Internet Scam. The officer explained to the reporting part that the same is common and suggested they stop giving subjects his money. The subject has been scammed out of a large amount of money since March.

PARK THEFT: A Piqua woman reported her vehicle’s window was broken out and her purse was taken at Duke Park. Case pending. Incident happened around 5:30 p.m.

THEFT: A purse was stolen from Troy City park and then used at Troy Kroger. Case pending.

COMPLICITY: Michael Elliott, 46, of Sidney, was charged with complicity at Meijer.

ASSAULT: Jonathon Lipscomb, 26, of Troy, was charged with assault at the Motel 6.

THEFT: Giovanni Ruiu, 25, of Piqua, was charged with theft from Meijer.

ANIMAL CRUELTY: Lindsey Skeens, 25, of Sidney, was charged with cruelty to animals, falsification and complicity at Meijer.

Aug. 11

AUTO GONE: A subject reported their vehicle was stolen from Motel 6.

BURGLARY: A burglary was reported in the 200 block of Elmwood Avenue and several items were taken. Case pending.

Aug. 12

THEFT: Philip Stromberg, 25, of Troy, was charged with receiving stolen property for stealing a bicycle outside of a residence.

THEFT: A wallet was reported stolen from a resident in the 200 block of Frank Street, Troy.

POSSIBLE THEFT: A report from a Riverside employee of a possible theft from a client was filed. Case pending.

Aug. 13

MENACING: An officer responded to the 1000 block of Mulberry Street on a report of a male brandishing a knife to a subject. Officers located the male, Dustin Bennett, 39, of Troy, and arrested him. He was charged with aggravated menacing, aggravated trespassing, possession of a drug abuse instrument and possession of an open container of alcohol in public.

BURGLARY: An officer responded to the 1500 block of Wayne Street for a reported burglary. Case pending.