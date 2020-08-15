CareFlight transports two from crash

CASSTOWN — A man and a women were transported aboard CareFlight following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of LeFevre and Hufford Roads on Saturday afternoon.

First Responders from Casstown Fire Department, Elizabeth Township and New Carlisle medic units, along with Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies received the call around 5 p.m.

A pickup truck and a car were involved in the crash, which sent the pickup into a yard and the car into a cornfield.

The two occupants of the car were injured and transported aboard the medical helicopter while the lone female occupant in the pickup truck was not injured.

Sgt. Randy Slusher of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said that it appears that pickup truck “was believed to be going eastbound on LeFevre Road when a smaller red vehicle was going southbound on Hufford Road.”

Slusher said that it is not yet clear if the car failed to stop or if it stopped and then pulled into the path of the pickup truck. The pickup then “t-boned” the car.

A crash reconstruction team from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the scene to complete the crash investigation.

The names and conditions of the crash victims have not been released.