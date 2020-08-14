Piqua City Commission to meet

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission meeting will not be open to public, but it will be streamed live on the city of Piqua’s YouTube Channel.

The link to the YouTube channel is youtube.com/c/cityofpiqua45356, or search for the city of the Piqua on youtube.com.

The view the agenda, visit piquaoh.org.

Public comment procedures updated

The commission has decided to incorporate Zoom with the Piqua City Commission meetings to allow participants to attend the meeting virtually and be able to make comments in real time.

With this addition, community members have two ways to make public comments on agenda items:

1. Submit your comment before hand using this link: piquaoh.formstack.com/forms/commission_meeting_comments

If a person would like to comment on multiple agenda items, please fill out a separate form for each agenda item. This helps with organization during the meeting.

The commission will accept only one form submission per person per agenda item or public comment.

Comments and questions will be read during the meeting by Mayor Kris Lee, and answers will be provided.

2. Submit a request for Zoom meeting access code using this link: piquaoh.formstack.com/forms/commission_meeting_comments

a. Participants will receive an email with a registration link to virtually attend the meeting and directives on how to make a comment about agenda items via Zoom.

City buildings to open

The commission has also decided to reopen the city building to the public this upcoming Monday, Aug. 17. While the city building is open to the public, the following COVID-19 guidelines will be required:

• Piqua City Commission meetings: These meetings will remain closed to the public. The Piqua community is able to virtually attend the commission meetings via Zoom. This allows real time commenting on agenda items.

• Paying Piqua utilities or taxes: Customers must enter through the main lobby doors and exit through the Utility Business Office door. When customers are forming lines, social distancing of at least six feet should be maintained and masks should be worn. If you are sick or have symptoms of illness, the city asks that you stay home.

Customers are encouraged to continue to utilize the city’s payment drop box located on the west side of the building by the Fire Department.

• All other government complex visitors: Visitors are expected to practice proper social distancing of at least six feet, wear a mask, wash/sanitize hands frequently, and stay home when you feel sick or are showing symptoms.